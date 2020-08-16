27 C
Sudin demands ‘complete’ lockdown for 15 days

Updated:
NT NETWORK

Ponda

Former deputy chief minister, and  Marcaim MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has demanded complete lockdown in the state from the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi for at least 15 days to control the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Recent spike in the coronavirus cases in the state clearly indicates that COVID-19 pandemic situation has gone out of government’s hands, and there is an urgent need for a complete lockdown in the state to control this situation. Without taking any risk, the government should declare a complete lockdown for 15 days,” said Dhavalikar while addressing the media on the eve of Independence Day.

“On an average, each day, 400 plus people test positive for coronavirus, and government facilities for such patients are running out of space. In such a situation, the people are being asked to remain under home quarantine, ” he further said.

“We had made several suggestions to the Chief Minister and Health Minister for effective handling of the COVID-19 situation, and those suggestions were made considering the future spike in the cases in the state. But they ignored those suggestions, and now whatever we had said is coming out to be true,” he said.

“To control this situation, 15-day lockdown is the need of the hour as  there is no cure yet for the disease,” Dhavalikar said, adding “If situation becomes worse than the state government will be responsible for it.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the Chief Minister’s speech on the Independence Day, Dhavalikar demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for not remembering the freedom fighters in his speech.

“The Chief Minister made note of various people’s contribution for the freedom of the Nation, but failed to mention about freedom fighters who sacrificed lives for our country and for that the Chief Minister should apologise,”
 he added.

