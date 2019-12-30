Sudin cautions govt against trusting Javadekar

Ponda/Margao: Former deputy chief minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Sunday cautioned the state government against trusting Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on the Mhadei water dispute, as recently the Union minister pulled a fast one on Goa vis-à-vis the dispute.

Addressing media persons at Bandora, Dhavalikar advised the government to urgently take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so as to prevent Karnataka from going ahead with the Kalasa-Banduri project that aims at diverting water from the Mhadei basin.

“The recent U-turn by the Centre over the Mhadei issue has given a fillip to the movement (in Goa) for saving the river…. Considering this, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should act fast and fix an all-party meeting with the Prime Minister to resolve the dispute,” Dhavalikar opined.

Maintaining that Karnataka has already diverted the Mhadei water, the Marcaim MLA said, “If more water is diverted from the Mhadei in the coming days then people of Goa will not have enough water to drink, and the water treatment plant at Opa will be of no use.”

People of Goa, including political parties and the media, should boycott all programmes and events of Union ministers in the state until the water dispute is resolved, he said, adding that his party has been conducting a survey over water flow of the Mhadei in the state.

The MGP will come out with a report highlighting the status on the Mhadei water “diversion”.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of a function at Shapur in Ponda taluka, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Mhadei water dispute has almost been resolved and that there is nothing to worry.

“Mhadei belongs to Goa, and will remain so,” he asserted.

The state is fighting the matter in the Supreme Court, and if needed “we will appeal against the Union Minister for Environment and Forest”, he said.

Addressing a BJP function in Margao, Sawant on Sunday also said that he is keeping the Prime Minister posted on the Mhadei developments and will request for Modi’s assistance, if required.