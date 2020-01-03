Such a long wait for finance panel’s visit

NT NETWORK

The state government has been waiting for a year now a visit by the team of the 15th Finance Commission led by its chairman N K Singh for finalisation of the central share for Goa.

Sources said the state has asked the panel to visit Goa from January 15 to 17 so that deliberations on the financial condition can be held before March 2020.

The government intends to seek clarity on its share from the central government funds under the five-year plan.

However, a senior official in the state administration said the commission is yet to confirm its visit to Goa.

The state has put forward a demand before the panel seeking Rs 5,589.82 crore for infrastructure and public utilities, tourism infrastructure, a panchayat bhavan and strengthening of the statistical system at grassroot level.

The funds have also been demanded for underground electrical network cabling in





coastal areas, disaster management, alternate modes of power generation and solid waste management.

According to the proposal put before the panel, the state has sought Rs 2,004 crore for infrastructure and public utilities including water network connectivity; Rs 50 crore for the panchayat bhavan; Rs 330 crore for tourism infrastructure development, tourist and beach safety and surveillance system and Rs 35 crore for strengthening the statistical system at grassroot level.

The government has also sought Rs 2052 crore for underground electrical network cabling in coastal areas; Rs 10.50 crore for disaster management and Rs 1,117.32 crore for alternate modes of power generation and solid waste management.

The senior official explained that the commission always considers population of the state and per capita income before deciding on central share.

Goa, a small state with just over 15 lakh population, finds it difficult to get maximum funds from the panel. Moreover it has highest per capita income in the country.

During its visit to states, the commission team meets the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and senior officials of the government, besides autonomous bodies associated with the state government, industrial body, members of local self-governance bodies, and the Opposition parties.