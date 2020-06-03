Study gives glimpses to Panaji’s biodiversity

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The capital city of Panaji is one of the most diverse urban areas in the state and that diversity is, in so many ways, an incredible blessing.

A research study called ‘Glimpses of biodiversity in Panaji’ and conducted by Dr Pradip Sarmokadam as principal investigator, and co-investigators Reshma Kerkar, Dr. Varsha Hoble and Rajshri Nagvekar, gives a peep into the capital city’s biodiversity.

The in-house team of experts of the Goa State Biodiversity Board conducted the study ‘compilation of inventory of biodiversity of the city of Panaji’ for a period of over three seasons from January 2014.

The study involved rapid assessment/documentation of various taxa of flora and fauna. Due to limited time the researchers could highlight only seasonal diversity especially of birds (resident and migratory) and butterflies, which indeed is a small fraction of the total diversity.

The study involved 30 days of field visits, covering all representative ecosystems existing within the limits of Panaji. No species were collected to uphold conservation ethics; and taxonomy was based on physical examination on site and photo-documentation for floral and faunal species respectively.

The total number of biodiversity species recorded during the period of study was 404; 46 per cent of which comprised of flora and 54 per cent comprised of

fauna.

Among the flora the trees are predominant, while the birds and butterflies are the dominant vertebrate and invertebrate faunal elements.

The survey reveals that Panaji offers a refuge to 14 species of fauna and 27 species of flora, which are accorded ‘protected status’ as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and other laws.

Among 25 mammalian diversity in the city 11 are protected animals under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act like common grey mongoose, Indian procupine, common langur, smooth-coated otter, fulvous fruit bat, bandicoot rat, striped hyena, common palm civet, Indian flying fox and common house rat.

Birds and butterflies rank high in relative contribution to the overall biodiversity of Panaji, and this trend can be attributed to the mobility.

In total 63 varieties of butterfly diversity three were identified as protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act such as crimson rose, common pierrot, and plain tiger.

Among the floral candidates trend of dominance is trees, followed by shrubs and herbs. A good number of climbers have been enumerated and identified. In the floral diversity existing in the city of Panaji the coral beed vine (Gunj) a type of shrub has got ‘nearly threatened’ status while 70 different types of shrubs; trees and plants are accorded nearly extinct status under the International Union for Conservation of Nature categories.