Students from Portugal visit VMSIIHE

Students and faculty from Portugal-based Curso Profissional de Técnico de Turismo, visited VM Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) as a part of educational tour focused on the exchange of culture and knowledge between the two nations.

The institute has an existing collaboration with Turismo de Portugal resulting from an MoU signed between the two countries, in the presence of Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal during his visit to Goa some time ago. Students of the institute hosted a barbeque on its lawns to welcome the delegation which featured a delectable spread of cuisine. The Consul General of Portugal in Goa, António Chrystêllo Tavares was invited as a special guest to an evening by director/principal of the institute, professor Irfan Mirza and spent time with the visiting students and faculty.

The institute hosted the student delegation at its campus and showed them the sights and sounds of Goa during their stay in the state.

A visit to Margao market was a treat to their senses where the Portuguese students were able to view local fruits and vegetables, heaps of spices and observe the workings of the busy fish market.

The institute organised a culinary masterclass on Goan cuisine for the Portuguese student delegation where they learned to create culinary dishes unique to Goa.

A visit to the spice farm in Ponda and a trip down history with a tour of the majestic churches at the Old Goa heritage site was also organised. The delegation also visited the cultural centre Fundação Oriente located in Fontainhas.