STs, SCs should not shy away from revealing caste during census: Azgaonkar

Margao: Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Azgaonkar, on Sunday, said that division of society based on caste still continues and people from the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste community should not shy away from revealing their caste during the population census.

Speaking at the day-long seminar for SC and ST government employees, Azgaonkar said that despite there being law against discrimination based on caste system, it is very much prevalent in the society today.

He said that those discriminating can be punished by law but it will not change the mindset of the people.

The Deputy Chief Minister raised concern over the decrease in number of people of ST and SC and added that the people should not shy away from identifying themselves and also asked them to avail of the various schemes introduced by the government.

He further said that it was due to the efforts put in by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who stood for the rights of SCs and STs, that the communities have been able

to elevate itself.

He thanked the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for taking up the issues pertaining to the SC and ST communities. Minister for Tribal Welfare Govind Gaude said that the government employees should stand up against any kind of atrocities against them and take up the matter with the ST/SC Commission while also extending full support for the upliftment of the communities.

Over 1,000 government employees attended the event.