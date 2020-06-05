Strategy has to be developed to ensure sustainable management of Panaji’s coast, suggest experts

Panaji: The study conducted by principal investigator Dr Pradip Sarmokadam, and co-investigators Reshma Kerkar, Dr Varsha Hoble and Rajshri Nagvekar, which has been published by Goa State Biodiversity Board called ‘Glimpses of biodiversity in Panaji,’ has also documented threats to urban biodiversity, and has mentioned about several anthropogenic activities that are not very conducive to conservation.

The researchers have found that the construction boom is putting a tremendous pressure on Panaji city’s fragile ecology and shrinking natural habitats.



Some of the activities include, changes in land-use patterns, occupancy of large tracts by invasive species, deliberate destruction of vegetation to clear up plots for construction, clearing up of deadwood and logs, feral cattle movement, plastic bags and bottle dumping in the vegetated sectors of the city.



The study states that the city with its anthropogenic capital may not offer niches for occupancy to the reptiles, specially snakes, skinks, lizards, terrapins, turtles



It adds that these groups are more reclusive in their habits as also nocturnal hence more intensive surveys are required to update the inventory for this group.



“This urban biodiversity needless to assert, is vulnerable to modification, eradication and local extinction. Any intervention for mitigation and effective sustainable management and conservation shall demand a collective effort from all stakeholders,” the study adds.

The researchers have suggested creation of ‘Open Butterfly Gardens’ and prioritizing ‘Fruit-bearing Trees’ for urban plantation drives to enhance habitat value of the of city for birds and butterflies groups, both of which attract attention for their colours and flight.

They have recommended to avoid promotion of new exotic species, especially, in construction sector for green belts and avenue plantation as the exotic species affect the survival of the native plants. “The area around both the sides of St Inez creek can be utilized for avenue plantation (wherever possible) to enhance its eco-tourism value and habitat value.”

“The coast of Panaji city is an economic, biological and social asset and therefore a coastal zone management strategy has to be developed to ensure sustainable management of the coast. The Miramar Beach stretch is diverse in terms of coastal species diversity. However, intensive beach tourism and easy access to this region is ruining the area of its richness and impacting the supralittoral stretch,” mentions

the study.

The study has suggested erection of fences along the Miramar- Dona Paula bypass road and making the stretch plastic-free zone, prohibiting visitors from carrying plastics, soft drinks or alcoholic beverages and littering the place.

“Miramar beach also consist of excellent sand dunes which need immediate attention and conservation strategy.”

The researchers have noticed that there are people misusing the vegetated patches in isolated locations (Miramar and Altinho) for alcohol parties, and other illicit activities disturbing the ecosystem and its biological endowments. This should be regulated and stopped as the resilience of the ecosystem is at stake.



The experts have suggested the concerned regulatory authorities in the state such as SEAC and SEIAA to carefully scrutinize and assess the impact of the construction proposals on the local ecology and biodiversity for conserving the green cover of the city while granting environmental clearance.



The experts have further suggested putting up signage and interpretation panels at several locations giving information of the flora and fauna throughout the city. “This will help in creating awareness amongst both the residents as well as visitors and promote conservation of the flora and fauna in the city.”



“Ribandar area (Ribandar road) has rich mangrove presence and diversity. Mangrove plantation should be undertaken along the intertidal fringe adjoining the road. The already existing mangrove patches should be monitored for growth and conserved; these can be protected by proper plantation of the native and local fruit and flower-bearing species to increase the insect (butterfly) and bird life, especially, on Altinho hill side where plantation of native species can be undertaken,” adds the study.