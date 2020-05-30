Stranded people can now leave Goa without exit permit

Panaji: Natives of other states who are stranded in Goa will now be able to leave the state without procuring the ‘exit permit’, as the state government amended its exit rule on Saturday.

Accordingly, the North and South district Collectors issued related orders stating that no exit permit is required to be obtained from the Goa government to exit the state.

The order further states that persons intending to travel out of Goa may, however, obtain permit from the concerned destination state or district.