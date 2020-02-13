State to promote backwater tourism: CM

Ponda: Along with hinterland tourism, the government is planning to promote backwater tourism in the state and hence waterway transport on the backwaters will be initiated from Panaji to Bondla via Savoi-Verem, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function at Savoi-Verem held to mark the laying of foundation stone for the Government Primary School work and extension of high school building at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. Minister for Cooperation Govind Gaude and local panch members were present among others.

“The government is thinking about this project and if it comes through, there will be ample business opportunities for people in those areas,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that Priol and Sankhali constituencies will be linked to each other by connecting a new bridge over Mandovi from Volvoi to Surla village.

Provisional plan of the bridge has been prepared by the government and if everything goes well, within a year the foundation stone will be laid, he said.

The new bridge will not only help Surla village to develop, but will also boost traffic movement through Volvoi bringing in a lot of business as it will shorten distance to Belgaum from Ponda”, said Sawant.

Further the Chief Minister said that the government is planning to start computer labs in all government schools and will also work towards providing better infrastructure in higher secondary schools and colleges.