State to host Vibrant Goa summit every alternate year

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Mentor of Vibrant Goa Jagat Shah on Monday informed that the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit would be henceforth held in Goa and a foreign country, every alternate year.

“The event would be held in Dubai in 2020, Goa in 2021, Singapore in 2022 and back in Goa in 2023,” he added, informing that in 2020 the event would be held in Dubai as the organisers of the Expo 2020, a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai, have allocated a large space for Vibrant Goa at the Dubai event.

Speaking informally to the reporters, Shah said that forms have been given to all the participants of the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, and the feedback received through these forms would be tabulated and used to improve the subsequent Vibrant Goa events.

“We will also learn about the outcome of the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, through this feedback,” he added.

Shah further informed that the local self-help groups, which participated in the Vibrant Goa event, have managed to attract business of Rs 50 lakh.

It was also informed that at least 50 Goan college students, who participated in the Vibrant Goa event through the ‘Intern Buddy Programme’, managed to secure jobs.

The high-profile foreign business delegates were received from the airport and guided during the

entire summit by Goan college students through ‘Intern Buddy Programme’ introduced by Vibrant Goa. Organisers had roped in around 400 senior students from local colleges, the engineering institutes and Goa University as ‘buddies’.