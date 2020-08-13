State records spike of 480 COVID cases

Panaji: The state continued reporting an alarmingly high number of coronavirus infections, as 480 fresh cases of the COVID-19 pandemic were detected on Wednesday. The new cases took the tally of active cases to 3,194.

This is the second-highest daily spike of COVID cases: the biggest single-day increase in COVID cases was witnessed on August 9 when Goa saw 506 new cases.

Some 161 COVID patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

With this surge in cases and recoveries, the confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stands at 9,924 of which 3,194 are active, while 6,641 patients have defeated the deadly virus.

Till date, the state has reported 89 deaths linked to the disease.

According to the directorate of health services, the 3,194 active cases include three persons who travelled to Goa from outside by road, rail and air.

A majority of the active COVID cases fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Vasco with 409 cases, the UHC of Margao has 309 cases, and the primary health centre of Cortalim has 252 cases within its jurisdiction.

The community health centres from where the cases are emerging are Bicholim (14), Sankhali (93), Pernem (79), Valpoi (121), Curchorem (56) and Canacona (26). The other UHCs include Mapusa (107) and Panaji (148).

The COVID cases are also surfacing from the jurisdiction of PHCs that include Aldona (38), Betki (35), Candolim (82), Cansarvanem (22), Colvale (69), Corlim (86), Chimbel (179), Siolim (29), Porvorim (70), Mayem (64), Balli (51), Cansaulim (72), Chinchinim (10), Curtorim (85), Loutolim (47), Marcaim (60), Quepem (77), Sanguem (78), Shiroda (57), Dharbandora (130), Ponda (176) and Navelim (60).