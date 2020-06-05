State records 40 new COVID cases

Panaji: The state recorded 40 new confirmed cases of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, and 32 of these have been recorded in the locality of Mangor Hill, which is a containment zone in Vasco.

The remaining eight cases are of the people who had travelled to Goa from Maharashtra.

Of the 32 new cases recorded at Mangor Hill, one case is of a male health worker who has been actively working in the area for the public health department.

Earlier, a total of 50 cases were recorded at Mangor Hill. With the new 32 cases in the area, the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the containment zone has gone up to 82.

Till date, Goa has seen 166 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 109 are currently active and 57 patients have recovered from the disease.

Health secretary Nila Mohanan told a press conference in Panaji that out of the 202 samples taken on Tuesday from the residents living in the immediate radius of the affected family’s house at Mangor Hill, 42 had tested positive for COVID; 32 samples tested positive for the virus from the 352 samples which had been drawn on Wednesday from the people living in the outer part of the area.

Around 400 more samples have been drawn from the area on Thursday and their reports are awaited.

Mohanan said the department is yet to trace the source of the virus in Mangor Hill, adding that one of the members of the family from whom the virus spread is in the fish business. He must have contracted the virus from the truckers coming with fish consignment from Andhra Pradesh.

“One of the persons in the family was symptomatic for a longer period of time compared to other family members. He was visiting a particular go-down for conducting his business, where fish was supplied primarily by trucks from Andhra Pradesh. The problem is that it’s not the same truck which comes again and again,” she said.

“But this is not the basis to say that it is local transmission. The basis on why we are calling it local transmission is that the cases are restricted to a locality… we know the source within the locality from which it has spread,” she explained.

Mohanan said that every ward member of village panchayats and corporators will be roped in and entrusted with maintaining a close watch on people coming from outside the state to ensure that they maintain self-isolation till their test results are out.

When asked if the department is looking at designating another COVID hospital, Mohanan said, “We have 220 beds in the ESI Hospital, which is designated as COVID Hospital… patients are recovering very fast… so we have adequate beds available. Nevertheless, we have made plans about expanding the capacity, and we are actively looking into all the options. We have made the necessary arrangements, and have a backup plan. ”

The health secretary said the department has prepared protocols to treat patients with multiple infections especially during the monsoon.

The government has enhanced the testing capacity by installing additional two machines each at the sub-district hospital at Chicalim and at the South Goa District Hospital in Margao for examining samples using ‘Truenat Beta CoV test’.

More machines will be installed at the North Goa District Hospital at Mapusa and the sub-district hospital at Ponda.

The government is currently installing the latest Abbott M2000 RTPCR machine at the virology lab of the Goa Medical College, which will be commissioned by Saturday.