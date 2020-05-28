State readies to repulse possible locust invasion

Margao: Factoring in the swarms of locusts invading north India and moving towards northern Maharashtra, the state government will hold a high-level meeting at the secretariat on Friday to chalk out strategies to tackle the locusts if they reach closer to Goa borders.

Highly-placed sources in the agriculture department requesting anonymity said the state is in touch with a central agency based in Vasco to tackle the locusts should they enter

the state.

The sources maintained that the swarms of locusts have reached Nagpur, Maharashtra. However, the present wind conditions are not favourable for the locusts to move towards Goa.

Nevertheless the state government is gearing up for any eventuality, the sources said, recalling that Goa had witnessed a locust attack three decades ago.