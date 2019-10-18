State govt inks deal with STPI to set up IT Park

Panaji: The Goa government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) for setting up an information technology (IT) park at Dona Paula.

The MoU was signed at the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, which is underway at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the media that approximately 14,000 square metres of land will be given to the STPI at Dona Paula for creating a startup and IT industry promotion activities in the state.

STPI is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, New Delhi.

Director General of STPI Dr Omkar Rai said that the kind of facility that will be created by investing around Rs 40 crore would go a long way in promotion of the IT industry, entrepreneurship and startup culture in the state of Goa.

“STPI will set up mentor-enabled centre of excellence in Goa in emerging technologies. It is a very important initiative wherein STPI will develop IT Park at Dona Paula for which the state government has already given land,” he added.

Rai said that the project will house state-of-the-art incubation centre, plug and play, data centre, warmcel and also a centre of excellence to provide opportunities to Goan young boys and girls. He said that the STPI will also act as a facilitator for software export in this region.

“In this particular IT park, they can develop their products and become entrepreneurs and startups in times to come. Under this initiative, we will promote young startups in the field of electronics and IT,” he added. Dr Rai said that though options in such IT parks will be open to all the citizens of this country, here the STPI will primarily focus on Goans.

Meanwhile, later during the day, the Chief Minister signed a MoU with the STPI for an incubation hub and innovation centre for local startups. Under the terms of the MoU, the state government will provide the land, while STPI will be responsible for constructing the infrastructure. The proposed project, to be located at Dona Paula, is expected to be completed over a period of two-and-half years.

“The centre will be developed in such a manner that it becomes a research and resource centre for all the startups that would like to convert their ideas into prototypes,” Dr Rai said.

STPI plays an important role in the country in promotion of software exports and entrepreneurship. Currently, STPI is setting up 28 centres of excellence across the nation.

During the signing of the MoU event, the Chief Minister also distributed financial assistance cheques to local startup units. In all, 17 startups received cheques under the Startup Goa Scheme.