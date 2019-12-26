State cabinet reshuffle likely

Panaji: Pressure within the ruling camp has been increasing for a reshuffle in the state cabinet, as many BJP legislators have expressed unhappiness over the performance of a couple of ministers.

Sources said that the party’s MLAs have already requested Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to drop some ministers and reshuffle some portfolios, as impression of the government’s performance is not up to the mark among the public.

A ruling legislator confirmed that they have requested the Chief Minister to reshuffle the cabinet by dropping the underperforming ministers and also reallocate some portfolios among the council of ministers after reviewing their performance.

According to the sources, some BJP MLAs have put forth this demand before the party’s core committee also. The sources also said that the Chief Minister, along with senior state party leaders will discuss the issue with the central leadership before taking a final decision on the cabinet reshuffle.

Though the Chief Minister has been ruling out a reshuffle in the cabinet, the party has taken note of views expressed by some ruling legislators and further deliberation on the issue is going on at the highest level of the party organisation.

Sources said that once the new chief of BJP state unit is announced, the party may suggest to the Chief Minister to go in for the reshuffle.

It is learnt that though names of a couple of ministers, who could be dropped from the cabinet, are surfacing in the ruling faction, the final call will be taken only after consulting the central leadership in the coming days.