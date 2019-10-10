State cabinet gives nod to 50% cut in road tax

Panaji: Bringing cheers to the slump-hit automobile industry, the state cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to slash road tax by 50 per cent on the purchase of all new vehicles till December 31, 2019.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the cabinet meeting, told media persons that the cabinet granted its nod to reduce the road tax by 50 per cent on the purchase of any type of new vehicles till December 31, 2019.

The finance department had objected to the move to slash the road tax, citing financial crunch in the state.

However, bowing down to the pressure from the automobile industry, the cabinet gave its go-ahead to the proposal.

Sawant claimed that the state will not lose much revenue due to the decision, as goods and services tax to be collected from sale of vehicles will make up for the lost revenue.

The cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal making mandatory for the students graduating from the Institute of Nursing Education to work in government hospitals for at least one year as staff nurse under ‘bond service’.

As per the resolution taken by the cabinet, the government will invoke the provision of the agreement-cum-bond for the students pursuing B.Sc in nursing at the Institute of Nursing Education for their posting at the Goa Medical College, the Goa Dental College, the directorate of health services, and the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour. They will be posted on compulsory bond service of minimum one year on a consolidated remuneration of Rs 30,000 per month.

The council of ministers also approved the proposal from the electricity department for subsidy to LT-domestic category with consumption only up to 200 units slab per month and to all users of LT agriculture pump sets/irrigation for financial year 2019-20 for the billing from the power consumption of April, 2019 onwards.

The anticipated expenses on account of the subsidy will be approximately Rs 5.89 crore per annum.

Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said the cabinet decided to maintain the present power tariffs to domestic consumers and agricultural connections, although the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved average tariff hike of 6.37 per cent for all categories of consumers. The Chief Minister said that this relief will be applicable till March 31, 2020.

The cabinet approved a grant of pay scale of Level 1 of the Seventh Pay Commission to peons appointed on co-terminus basis in the offices of the Chief Minister, ministers, the Advocate General, the Opposition leader and other dignitaries of the status of cabinet ministers.

The benefits have been conferred on the peons irrespective of their qualification of being SSC passed out or non-SSC passed out.

The cabinet also gave its nod to extend the scheme of empowering scheduled tribes and scheduled caste communities using ICT tools for further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2022.

The cabinet also granted its approval to transfer land admeasuring 13,710 sq mts at Headland Sada, Mormugao, which is in possession of the department art and culture, to the directorate of municipal administration.