State budget to look to mining as source of revenue, says CM

Panaji: Expressing his confidence that mining operations will resume soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the state budget will look to the mining industry as a source of revenue generation.

The state budget for 2020-21 will be presented during the state assembly session which begins on February 3, 2020.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the state-level function held to celebrate the 71st Republic Day at the Parade Ground in Panaji, Sawant said the business advisory committee of the Goa legislative assembly will meet on January 28, 2020. The meeting will finalise the date for the budget

presentation.

When asked about state’s expectations from the Union budget, the Chief Minister said, “It won’t be right for me to comment anything on the central budget. All I want to say is that I have met the Union Finance Minister and discussed the requirements of the state. If they have something state-specific then they will definitely

consider it.”

Sawant reckoned that the government had an excellent presentation before the 15th Finance Commission last week, hoping that the state’s requirement for funds will be fulfilled by the commission.