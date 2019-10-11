St Xavier’s HSS holds Techno fest

NT KURIOCITY

St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa held its annual science exhibition titled ‘Techno fest 2019’. A total of 97 students participated and presented their static and working models depicting energy conservation, digital and technology solutions and highly innovative electronic projects.

Demonstrations and explanations were given by participants who impressed spectators, including teachers and students. Students from Mapusa Super School Complex also displayed their projects.

Chief guest for the function was former student of St Xavier’s HSS and MLA of Mapusa Constituency, Joshua De Souza who motivated the young scientists to explore their ideas into inventions.

The annual science news letter titled ‘Vibgyor’ was also released on the occasion.