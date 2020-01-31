St Xavier’s College holds 56th Annual Sports Meet

NT KURIOCITY

St Xavier’s College, Mapusa held its 56th Annual Sports Meet with a lot of zeal, enthusiasm and sportsmanship spirit.

Chief guest for the event was CEO Mapusa Municipal Council, Clen Madeira while guest of honour was assistant parish priest of St John the Baptist Church, Benaulim, Fr Anthony Carvalho.

In his welcome address, administrator of the college, Fr Zeferino D’Souza stressed on the fact that sports is more than physical stamina and it is to nurture qualities of achieving leadership, obedience and will power. Speaking on the occasion, Madeira congratulated the institution for its achievements in sports and applauded for winning the awards in best college in sports in Womens’ category at Geno Foundation award, Goa University award and Sports journalist association of Goa award. “Sportspersons should stay focussed on winning and identifying the strengths and weaknesses and work towards them to achieve success,” he said.

Principal of the college, Blanche Mascarenhas spoke about the overall development which comprises intellectual, spiritual, emotional and physical quotient as well. Speaking about the need to have a healthy living she stated that research proves that regular exercising leads to better quality of life and increases life expectancy, joy, and peace of mind. Thus, a sport is an instrument to promote peace and harmony in the world at large.

The annual sports meet comprised different competitions such as 200 metres and 4×100 metres relay for boys and girls, tug of war finals, and inter-collegiate relay competition. Another highlight of the sports day meet was drills performed by the students on the theme National integration, pyramids and yoga.

Recipients of various sports prizes and scholarships were also felicitated. Shailesh Harmalkar and Vinela Dias were declared best sportsperson in men and women category respectively.

Selvin Raj and Kaisiya Fernandes were awarded as best athlete in the male and female category respectively. The sports meet ended with the jumble march past on the theme ‘Climate Change’ performed by the students.