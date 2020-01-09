St Stephen’s students boycott classes over JNU violence, CAA

New Delhi: The students of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College boycotted classes on Wednesday in solidarity with the JNU students, who faced violence on the university campus, and in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The students had given the call for the boycott on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, they assembled on the college lawns and read the Preamble to the Constitution, a professor said.

According to another professor, the students went from one class to another and others joined them voluntarily. Hundreds of students participated in the boycott.

After marching through the college, they assembled on the college lawns, where students from various parts of the country spoke their heart out, followed by some professors. They then read the Preamble to the Constitution and marched out of the college to join a larger gathering at the Arts Faculty. The professors also supported the students in their boycott.

“At St Stephen’s today. Students boycott classes (very, very rare) to read the Preamble to the Constitution and to support and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRC,” the Twitter handle of the alumni association of the college said. It also shared a short video clip in which students could be seen raising slogans of “Azadi”.

“Never heard before on campus: the chant of #AZADI on our lawns #WeStandWithJNU #NoCAANoNRC,” it said in another tweet.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha praised her alma mater. “Alma Mater … Speaking on what matters !,” she said in a tweet.

Another Bollywood actress, Konkona Sen Sharma, posted a hearts emoji on the Twitter handle of Stephanians, run by the alumni association of St Stephen’s.

The students and teachers of the college had expressed concern on Monday over the violence reported from campuses across the national capital.