St Anthony SC win thriller against UC Telaulim

NT NETWORK

Navelim

St Anthony’s Sports Club Assolda scored a thrilling 3-2 win over United Club of Telaulim in the Goa Football Association Second Division League (Salcete) match at Rosary ground, Navelim, on Friday.

St Anthony’s SC led 2-0 at the break with Mevin Souza and Kanchan Kiro getting on the score sheet for the winners.

In the second half, United Club of Telaulim put up a better performance and pulled a goal back at the hour mark through Nativity Colaco.

However, in the 80th minute Kanchan bagged his brace taking the match beyond their opponents reach. Enoch Pires did score in the next minute for Telaulim to give them a hope of a comeback but a strong Assolda defending in the final minutes of the game meant, St Anthony’s SC picked full points.

At Ambelim ground: Elvis Fernandes scored an 89th minute equaliser for Varca SC to hold SWC Zaino to a 2-2 draw. Earlier Varca had taken the lead in the 15th minute through Columban Noronha. However in the second half, Handlee Carvalho netted a double to give SWC Zaino the lead. But Varca SC scored late in the game through Elvis to deny their opponents full points.