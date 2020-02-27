SSC exams: Goa Board mulls 2 mathematics papers

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The academic council of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is considering introduction of two different mathematics papers at the SSC examination, conducted by the

Goa Board.

The final decision is expected to be taken by the Goa Board by the end of March 2020.

The objective behind providing an option to the students to choose any one of these two mathematics papers, having different difficulty levels, is to allow them pass in the particular subject.

The students aiming to pursue science stream after SSC, will have to select the ‘difficult’ mathematics paper, while those desiring to opt for art stream without continuing the mathematics subject can go for the comparatively easier mathematics paper at the SSC examination.

Even those choosing the commerce stream can opt for light mathematics/ level II mathematics paper. However, the syllabus for both these mathematics papers would be the same.

The Goa Board has observed that the difficulty level of the present mathematics paper is relative that is, it depends on the intelligence level of the students as well as how this subject is taught in the schools.

The Goa Board has also noticed that the time provided to the students to solve the 100-mark mathematics paper is two-and-a-half hours, and if the level of difficulty of this paper is on the higher side then these two-and-a-half hours become insufficient to average students.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce two levels of examination in mathematics subject for the students, who are going to appear in the CBSE examination for the academic session ending March 2020.

One of these CBSE papers will be known as ‘Mathematics – Standard’ for the existing level of examination, while the other will be known as ‘Mathematics – Basic’ for the easier level of the examination, especially for students who do not want to study the subject in

the future.