SSC exam result in first week of July, HSSC after June 20

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Indicating that the higher secondary schools for Class XI and Class XII would open in the month of July or August, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Friday stated that the results of the SSC examination will be declared in the first week of July.

Coming out with this information, a senior official of the Goa Board further said that the results of the HSSC exam will be announced after June 20.

“The exact dates of both these results would be revealed two days in advance,” he added.

The HSSC examination ended on May 22, while the ongoing SSC exam will end next week.

Speaking further, the Goa Board official said that the correction of HSSC question papers is almost complete, while the correction of three delayed HSSC papers would be soon undertaken.

“The correction of SSC question papers will commence from June 5 at the Panaji and the Margo correction centres, along with the newly added correction centre at Panda,” he informed, pointing out that the teachers correcting these papers will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing.

The teachers will be invited to correct the question papers, in a spread out manner.

It was also informed that almost equal number of teachers is required to correct question papers of all subjects. This year over 19,000 students are appearing for the SSC examination, while 18,000 plus students appeared for the HSSC exam.