Sports facilities in Campal to be named after Parrikar: CM

Navelim: “Now that we have inaugurated five venues, the focus should be on sportspeople of Goa. I want Goans to participate in all events of the National Games, irrespective of the medals we will win. The emphasis should be on our children because this infrastructure is built keeping in mind the children of today,” stated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his address after the five venues for the 36th national Games were inaugurated.

“I have received recommendations from our Panaji MLA, as well as the Mayor of Panaji that the indoor complex be named after our former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Not just the complex but the whole area in Campal that also covers the swimming pool and the tennis court will be named after Manohar Parrikar after all the work is complete,” declared Sawant.

“I have named the complex in Navelim after the former Chief Minister because he had a special link with Salcette. There was a magical bond between our former CM and Salcette and that is why the indoor stadium here is name after him,” added Sawant.