Sporting Clube de Goa halts flight of Guardian Angel

Navelim

A hat-trick by star striker Marcus Mascarenhas and a goal each by Nigerian forward Chukwuemeka Philip and Stendly Fernandes enabled Sporting Clube de Goa – consolidate their position, at the top of the table – defeating Guardian Angel SC 5-0 in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League match played at Rosary Grounds, Navelim on Friday.

Sporting Clube de Goa’s Marcus Mascarenhas found the mark in the 31st, 45+2 and 76th minute of play while Philip scored in the 55th minute and Stendly in the 71st minute to complete the route.

With this win, Sporting Clube de Goa have collected 34 points in sixteen matches while Guardian Angel SC is on seventeen points from sixteen matches played.

Guardian Angel soaked tremendous pressure from Sporting Clube de Goa for the first 30 minutes of play, but could not withstand the onslaught thereafter.

Sporting Clube de Goa took the lead following a flag kick which Joseph Clemente floated right near the goal line and Marcus, who was lurking right there, had no difficulty in pushing the ball in to give his team the lead.

Guardian Angel SC tried to organise their midfield – which looked to be in shambles – but they were unable to weave a single well orchestrated move. Ghanian forward Bamba Musah and Yakubu Mohammed, who are otherwise known to harass the rival defense, were completely shadowed by the Sporting Clube of Goa defense and hardly had the chance to maneuver inside the rival danger zone.

Guardian Angel SC’s midfield consisting of Kimran Fernandes, Precio D’Souza and Gilbert Oliveira appeared to be pedestrian and failed to carry the ball forward.

As a result the Guardian Angel SC team could hardly muster any worthwhile moves. Only twice did the team attempt to find the mark: first in the 50th minute when substitute Beneston Barreto delayed to take a shot and on the next when Bamba saw his powerful effort miss the target in the 65th minute.

Guardian Angel hardly had a chance to have a clear look at the rival goal in the first session of play.

On the other hand, Sporting Clube de Goa defense and the midfield worked in complete unison with, creating moves which culminated into goals.

Marcus Mascarenhas made the score 2-0 in favour of Sporting Clube de Goa team following a through pass from medio Girish Naik extra time of 45+2 minutes.

The second session saw Sporting Clube de Goa dominating the proceedings completely and as they came charging now and then, the flood gates opened up and they scored three more. Philip scored Sporting Clube de Goa’s third goal after Stendly passed the ball to Marcus who in turn headed to Philip to tap the ball in.

Thereafter, Sporting Clube de Goa were all over the rival territory with Stendly bulging the nets off a pass from Philip and then Marcus completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute when he tapped the ball in off a good pass from Girish Naik.