Spirits soaring high

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yuva organised a kite making and flying workshop for children between six and 12 years at Yatri Niwas, Miramar Residency, Miramar. More than 40 children participated in the workshop along with their parents and grandparents. The participants were trained by Ponda-based Ramkrishna Gaude. Besides instructing participants on how to make a kite, Gaude also trained them on the techniques of flying the kites on Miramar beach. Participating certificates were presented to the children at the hands of Gaude and Yuva advisor, Jairam Kholkar; along with Yuva secretary, Akhil Prabhu Verlekar; treasurer, Shashank Sukhthankar and Gopinath Chandelkar. The function was hosted by founder of Yuva, Raghuvir Mahale. The activity was coordinated by Yuva members, Diksha Shetye and Sanath Bharne.