Spike of 317 COVID cases in Goa

Panaji: Goa recorded yet another spike of 317 COVID cases on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 9029. The Monday’s surge has shown that 3116 positive cases of the coronavirus pandemic have been detected in the first 10 days of this month, which is almost one-third of Goa’s total positive cases.

On Sunday, the state had seen the highest-ever single-day spike of 506 COVID cases. The tally of the confirmed COVID cases stands at 9029; the state has 2,741 active cases.

Five more people died of the pandemic in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 80 in Goa. According to the media bulletin released by the directorate of health services on Monday evening, 213 more COVID patients defeated the virus in the last 24 hours.

It is pertinent to note here that 6,208 people have recovered from the disease so far. Out of the 3078 samples, 2031 tested negative for the virus on Monday, while reports of 730 samples are still awaited.

At present, 92 COVID patients are in isolation wards while 61 people are under quarantine at various residencies and hotels.

Two travellers who came to Goa tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The majority of the active COVID cases in Goa fall under the jurisdiction of the urban health centre of Vasco with 384 cases, the primary health centre of Cortalim has 258 cases, while the urban health centre of Margao has 254.

The Mapusa UHC and the Panaji UHC each has 103 cases within their jurisdictions.

The community health centres which have active cases are: Bicholim (25), Sankhali (84), Pernem (68), Valpoi (105), Curchorem (49) and Canacona (25).

The COVID cases are also emerging from the jurisdiction of PHCs situated in villages. They are: Aldona (35), Betki (22), Candolim (77), Cansarvanem (13), Colvale (54), Corlim (73), Chimbel (131), Siolim (19), Porvorim (71), Mayem (26), Balli (55), Cansaulim (58), Chinchinim (8), Curtorim (67), Loutolim (40), Marcaim (38), Quepem (65), Sanguem (64), Shiroda (41), Dharbandora (89), Ponda (175) and Navelim (60).