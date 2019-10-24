Special system for creation, revival, abolition of govt posts scrapped

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state cabinet headed by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has decided to abolish the special mechanism under which inter-departmental committee of officers (IDCO) and the High-Level Empowered Committee (HLEC) were considering proposals for creation, revival and abolition of posts in various departments and has restored the old process of creation or abolition of posts through administrative reforms department, finance department and the department of personnel for job recruitment.

At the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, approval was given to scrap the mechanism created for creation and sanctioning the posts and it was decided to redefine the process of creation/abolition of posts, purchase and outsourcing of vehicles, outsourcing of activities such as housekeeping and security etc which were hitherto carried out by HLEC and IDCO.

Chief Minister Sawant announced the decisions taken by the cabinet after the meeting.

It is pertinent to note that in order to streamline the procedure and expedite the matter regarding creation, revival and abolition of posts in various departments, outsourcing various activities and vehicles, the then government headed by former Chief Minister the late Manohar Parrikar had constituted the HLEC and IDCO as a special mechanism, initially for a period of one year, which was later extended till October 31, 2019. As on date, HLEC has completed the assessment of 61 departments, corporations and autonomous bodies.

As per the cabinet decision taken on Wednesday, the proposal for revival of the lapsed posts of all the departments whose assessment of strength is complete, are to be referred to the department of personnel and thereafter the finance department for concurrence. The proposals for new contract appointments and for outsourcing activities such as housekeeping, security etc are to be dealt with by the department of personnel and thereafter by finance department for concurrence. The proposals for purchase or outsourcing of vehicles are to be dealt with by the finance department.

It further said that all the proposals pertaining to the amendment of orders or review of any decision of HLEC are to be dealt with by the administrative reforms department in consultation with the departments of personnel and finance.

With this decision, the government will restore the process of departmental assessment.

The cabinet note states that the mechanism of IDCO, though was a quick method for staff assessment, examination through technical officers having expert skills are of paramount importance in such matters, adding that as per procedure, the post creation exercise is meant to be a process involving step-by-step examination by ARD and finance department and the process ensures that the additional financial outgo is compensated by way of mobbing additional revenue at periodical intervals and at the same time staggers the revenue expenditure.

The cabinet also resolved to approve discontinuation of enrollment of Goa government employees and their dependents under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), since they are governed under the existing medical attendance rules.

On September 6, 2017, the cabinet had accorded approval to amend the DDSSY and extended the benefit to the state government employees and their dependents, which would be optional to the present medical reimbursement under medical attendance rules.

Further, the cabinet has given approval to delete the clause ‘successful completion of pre-employment training’ under the pre-employment training scheme conducted by the government from the recruitment rules of the posts, namely junior stenographer, LDC, heavy vehicles and light vehicles drivers. It also granted ex-post facto approval for deletion of the said clause from the recruitment rules of government primary teacher.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to invite the e-tender under two-bid system of technical and financial, for the work of selection of operator for renovation/refurbishment and operation of multiplex at Entertainment Society of Goa complex.

It also gave ex-post facto approval for the construction of Sahakar Bhavan building at Curti, Ponda.