SPECIAL STORY: Tiger-killers in prison; Dhangar women & children live in fear & despair

Why did tiger-friendly Dhangars from Sattari kill a tigress and her three cubs? Because the forest officials simply did not respond while the tigress kept on killing their cattle. And now after all the males in the family put behind the bars for the crime, the three families living in the outskirts are completely shaken. Their children cannot go to school and there is nobody to carry the milk to the market.

Goa 365 team travelled all the way through the jungles of Rivem in Sattari on Tuesday and spoke to the affected families of dhangars.

Only the women and children are left behind. Their main bread earners are in the police lock up.