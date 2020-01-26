Speaker to hear pleas against MLAs on Feb 13, 14

Panaji: Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Saturday issued notice to Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar in connection with the disqualification petition filed by him against ten MLAs of his party who switched over to BJP.

The Speaker also issued notices to Deputy Chief Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar and Minister for Public Works Deepak Pauskar, who joined BJP. The notices to them have been issued in connection with the disqualification petition filed by MGP MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court recently said that such disqualification cases should be decided within a timeframe by the Speaker of the House.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee chief Chodankar had filed a disqualification petition in August 2019 against ten MLAs of his party including current Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar for defecting to another party. The petition was filed under Tenth schedule of the Constitution of India.

Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman, in the notice issued to Chodankar, has said that the matter is fixed for hearing on February 13, 2020, at 11 am in the chamber of Speaker at the Goa Assembly Complex, Porvorim.

The strength of BJP had risen to 27 from 17 after the ten MLAs switched sides on July 10, 2019. Besides Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jennifer Monserrate, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleofacio Dias, Wilfred D’Sa, Antonio Fernandes and Nilkant Halarnkar had left Congress to join BJP in July last year.

The Speaker has scheduled the hearing on disqualification petition against Ajgaonkar and Pauskar on February 14 at 11 am in his chamber. Both former MGP legislators had joined BJP in March 2019.

“You are requested to take notice and in default of your appearance either in person or through counsel, the petition shall be heard and determined in your absence,” the notices issued by the Legislature Secretary to Chodankar as well as Ajgaonkar and Pauskar state.