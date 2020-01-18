South Goa could face water scarcity

NT NETWORK

Panaji

South Goa district could face water scarcity if two severely damaged clariflocculator tanks at the Xelpem water treatment plant in Saguem taluka are not reconstructed immediately.

The public works department has expressed its inability to reconstruct the two damaged clariflocculator tanks at the Xelpem plant, as there has been no fund with the department.

The plant located near the Selaulim dam has 160-MLD water storage capacity and supplies drinking water to South Goa district.

The plant has four clariflocculator tanks, with capacity of 40 MLD each. The tanks treat raw water. One of the tanks has been shut after it was damaged by a landslide induced by the downpour in September 2019. Yet another clariflocculator tank also sustained widespread damage.

Last September, the mud around the water facility washed away due to the leakage in the tanks, which were constructed some 35 years ago.

Sanguem villagers feared that there could be disruption in water supply if new tanks are not constructed immediately by the PWD.

It is pertinent to note here that Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar had visited the plant along with PWD officials after the tanks suffered damages last September. He had directed the officials to reconstruct the tanks so that there would not be disruption in water supply.

However, till date no serious attempt has been made to rebuild the tanks.

Sources told this daily that several meetings have been held in the PWD headquarters in the last few months so as to push for reconstruction of the tanks.

The sources maintained that PWD’s principal chief engineer said at the meetings that the department has been unable to take up the work due to the fund crunch.

The sources also said the department is still ascertaining the extent of damages to the plant.

Even after the lapse of four months neither the damaged tank has been cleared nor the work for constructing a wall around the plant has begun.

A senior PWD officer admitted that there is no option other than constructing two new tanks at the plant, observing that the government must prioritise the work to avoid water scarcity in South Goa in the summer.