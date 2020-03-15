‘Sorry’ wins tiatr competition

NT BUZZ

‘Sorry’ by Machi Mogi Morjim Cultural Sanskrutic Saunstha, Morjim won the first place at the 45th Tiatr Competition ‘A’ Group organised recently by Kala Academy at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Panaji.

A total 12 institutions participated in the competition which was judged by Premanand Sangodkar, Anthony San Fernandes and Avito Fernandes. The lyrics and script were judged by Jose Maria M T T D’Souza.

‘Poilo, Xetkar’ by Alfi Art Production, Divar won the second prize in the competition while ‘Dolle Dhampchea Adim…’by Dramatic Troupe of Ribandar won the third prize. ‘Mohem (Mask)’ staged by Britona Dramatic Academy, Britona took the consolation prize.

In the Best Acting in male category, the first place was bagged by Pradip Sinai Khandeparker (‘Dhago’) and the second prize went to Frazer Fernandes (‘Sorry’). The first prize for Best Acting in female category was awarded to Merlyn Rodrigues (‘Dolle Dhampchea Adim…’) whereas the second prize was bagged by Shanaya Pereira (‘Ekach Rukachi Pallam’).

The prize in Best Negative Role was awarded to Ofelia Rodrigues (‘Sorry’) while Cyril Fernades (‘Sorry’) took second place.

The Best Comedian (male) prize was bagged by John Alexandro Fernandes (‘Sorry’) while the Best Comedian (female) title went to Richa Fernandes (‘Dolle Dhampchea Adim…’).

The Best Child Artist in male category was bagged by Awish Agnelo Vaz (‘Dolle Dhampchea Adim….’) while in female category, it was awarded to Ruzane Colaco (‘Dhago’).

The first prize for Best Direction was awarded to John Alexandro Fernandes (‘Sorry’) while the second and third prize was awarded to Alfredo Fernandes (‘Poilo, Xetkar’) and Jose Luis Diogo (‘Dolle Dhampchea Adim…’) respectively.

The Best Stage Setup award was bagged by Kapil Chari (‘Amchem Bhanddar’), the Best Light Effect award went to Deepak Amonkar (‘Mohem’ (Mask)), and the Best Music Band award was bagged by Senon Silvestre De Souza with merit certificates to his band members namely Semy Braganca, Fr Rollalin Fernandes, James Vaz, John Fernandes, and Cannon D’Souza for ‘Podvedar’.

The prize for Best Make-Up went to Sadanand Gaude (‘Dolle Dhampchea Adim…’), Best Costume was given to Pedro Rodrigues (‘Sorry’) and Best Background Music to Lenoy Gomendes (‘Poilo, Xetkar’).

The first and the second prize for Best Singer male (solo) was awarded to Pio Agnelo Fernandes (‘Selfie’) and Shane Da Costa (‘Amchem Bhanddar’) respectively. In the Best Singer female (solo) category, the first and second place was won by Avina Furtado (‘Poilo, Xetkar’) and Nicia Gomes (‘Podveddar’).

The best prize for Comedy Solo (male) was awarded to Peter Camilo- Abdulla (‘Mohem (Mask)’) and the Best Prize for Comedy Solo (female) was awarded to Ruchita Gomes (‘Podveddar’).

The Best Child Singer male (solo) has been awarded to Jonas Fernandes (‘Sorry’) while in the female category the prize went to Carmel Fernandes (‘Podvedar’).

The Best Choral Cantar Singing award went to Lynne Fernandes, Josepha Sequeira, Webster Fernandes (‘Oxeim Ghoddom Ieta’), the Best Duet award was bagged by Pio Agnelo Fernandes and Assenca Fernandes (‘Selfie’), the Best Duo award was awarded to Candida D’Souza and Ninoshka Menezes (‘Amchem Bhanddar’). The Best Trio award was bagged by Everleigh Mascarenhas, Elaine Pinto, Frenzie Vito Rodrigues (‘Poilo, Xetkar’) and the Best Quartet award was awarded to Sanifa Fernandes, Joshua Leo Barreto, Jonathan Barretto and Franzy Furtado for ‘Kazaracho Dis’.

The Best Lyrics award was bagged by Peter Camilo for ‘Pension’ in the tiatr ‘Mohem (Mask)’.

The first prize for the Best Script has been won by John Alexandro Fernandes (‘Sorry’) while the second prize went to Alfredo Fernandes for ‘Poilo, Xetkar’.