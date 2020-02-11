Sol de Goa turns 10

NT BUZZ

Nerul-based Sol de Goa recently celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special evening featuring exclusive entertainment, gourmet food and beverages, and a live performance by singer-

songwriter Gary Lawyer.

Owner, Suraj Morajkar said: “Sol de Goa has brought luxury and elegance to Goa’s hospitality landscape. The positive feedback and reviews that we’ve received over the past 10 years have been immensely inspirational, and we strive to create better and more memorable experiences for our guests. Sol de Goa is looking at this past decade as a guide to shape its future, and we hope to continuously improve our services and offerings thereby raising the bar on

Goan hospitality.” With numerous accolades to its name, Sol de Goa’s entertainment and restaurant has always proved to be the main attraction. The boutique hotel holds jazz nights weekly ‘SolDays’ on Thursdays featuring leading artists and musicians from across the world.

In addition, it hosts special performances and curated events such as the Blenders Pride Magical Nights and the Cuban Brothers from the UK that keep The Sol Experience unique. Throughout the year, it constantly engages guests through concept events, pop ups and more. Sol de Goa’s poolside Veranda Bar and Restaurant has curated menus that feature contemporary Indian cuisine with a twist, offering unique food made with fresh produce and locally

sourced ingredients.

Sol de Goa is part of the portfolio of Sun Estates Developers, who itself is celebrating 25 years of developing Luxury Homes in Goa. Sun Estates’ niche luxury properties include the redevelopment of the iconic Bento Miguel building in Panaji and soon the upcoming Hilton Resort Goa

in Candolim.