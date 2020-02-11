Sol de Goa turns 10

NT BUZZ
Nerul-based
Sol de Goa recently celebrated its tenth anniversary with a special evening
featuring exclusive entertainment, gourmet food and beverages, and a live
performance by singer-
songwriter Gary Lawyer.
Owner, Suraj Morajkar said: “Sol de Goa has brought
luxury and elegance to Goa’s hospitality landscape. The positive feedback and
reviews that we’ve received over the past 10 years have been immensely
inspirational, and we strive to create better and more memorable experiences
for our guests. Sol de Goa is looking at this past decade as a guide to shape
its future, and we hope to continuously improve our services and offerings
thereby raising the bar on
Goan hospitality.” With numerous accolades to its name, Sol de Goa’s entertainment and restaurant has always proved to be the main attraction. The boutique hotel holds jazz nights weekly ‘SolDays’ on Thursdays featuring leading artists and musicians from across the world.
In addition, it hosts special performances and curated
events such as the Blenders Pride Magical Nights and the Cuban Brothers from
the UK that keep The Sol Experience unique. Throughout the year, it constantly
engages guests through concept events, pop ups and more. Sol de Goa’s poolside
Veranda Bar and Restaurant has curated menus that feature contemporary Indian
cuisine with a twist, offering unique food made with fresh produce and locally
sourced ingredients.
Sol de Goa is part of the portfolio of Sun Estates
Developers, who itself is celebrating 25 years of developing Luxury Homes in
Goa. Sun Estates’ niche luxury properties include the redevelopment of the
iconic Bento Miguel building in Panaji and soon the upcoming Hilton Resort Goa
in Candolim.