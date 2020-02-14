Smt Chandrabhaga Tukoba Naik HSS holds annual social gathering

NT KURIOCITY

“All the works, good works are done by only goodness and good qualities. Everyone must be good, united, have good faith and good nature to achieve any given responsibilities, most efficiently,” said deputy chief minister, Chandrakant (Babu) Kavalekar while speaking as chief guest at the annual social gathering of Jan Utkarsh Shikshan Saunstha’s, Smt Chandrabhaga Tukoba Naik Higher Secondary School, Vodlemol Cacora. He urged students to work hard, imbibe good qualities sincerely for a

bright career.

Guest of honour was power minister, Nilesh Cabral.

Chairperson of Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council, Balkrishna Hodarkar was the presiding officer of the function. He said: “Hard work, sincerity, dedication and commitment are very essential in every walk of life and everyone must have such qualities.”

The dignitaries garlanded a portrait of founder chairman late Shri Pundalik Tukoba Naik and lit the traditional lamp.

Principal of the higher secondary school, Vaman Bhadri read the annual report highlighting the laurels achieved by students in various events and articipation.

Sugandha Bhat read the scholastic report. Meritorious students of Goa Board Exams 2019 were felicitated at the hands of the dignitaries.

Priti Ramnath Kalmankar was adjudged the Best student of the year 2019-20 for all round performance and qualities.

Students presented the various entertainment items and enthralled

the audience.