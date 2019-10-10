Thursday , 10 October 2019
Sirlim breeze past DBO Fatorda

Panaji: Sirlim Sports Club recorded a deserving 3-0 win over Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda in the Goa Football Association U-16 League played at Dramapur ground, on Wednesday.

Sirlim showed the urgency of scoring from the word go and successfully netted the first in the first minute through Shario Gomes. The first minute strike happened to be the only real action of the first session as DBO Fatorda trailed 0-1 at the break.

In the second half, Sirlim doubled the account in the 54th minute through Aden Dias. However, Don Bosco reduced the margin through Absalom Soares but Inayath Halkanni scored the third goal for Sirlim in the 80th minute.

