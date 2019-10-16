Single-window system created to lure investors

Panaji: In an attempt to streamline the process for ease of doing business in the state, the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (IPB) has decided to issue construction licence to the proposed projects within 15 days of clearance from the Board through a single-window system.

An IPB projects facilitation meeting was held on Tuesday at the Secretariat. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is the chairman of the Board.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sawant said that the IPB will be the licence-issuing authority for the projects and henceforth, every project approved by the Board will be issued construction licence within 15 days of its approval.

“I have reviewed the project proposals that were approved by IPB earlier. We have decided to provide an effective single-window system and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) to investors interested in investing in the state,” he said, adding that once project proponent submits the requisite document to the IPB, it will liaise with other departments such as PWD, Collectorate, Pollution control board, electricity department etc and get the related files cleared.

The Chief Minister said that the IPB will provide licence on the same basis as the Goa Industrial Development Corporation.

“Of the 23 proposals that were approved by Goa IPB earlier, 19 have shown interest in going ahead with their projects. All the 19 projects will be issued construction licence by November 5,” he added.

Further, Sawant maintained that the IPB will take the responsibility of ensuring that investors coming to Goa will not have to face any hurdles. “We are an investor-friendly state. Preference will be given to hospitality, education, tourism, service industry-related projects, other green industries and IT industry,” he said. Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was part of the meeting, said that the Goa government has taken a decision to amend the IPB Act to enable ease of doing business and facilitate implementation of single-window system.

“Once the Chief Minister chairs IBP meeting and clears a file, the onus will be on chief executive officer (CEO) of the Board to ensure that the approved project gets all the clearances in one single shot,” he said.

The minister said that the CEO, the screening committee headed by him and the sub-committee’s hands would be strengthened through the amendments and added that the Board has set a deadline of one month to put the amendment-related matters in place.

“19 projects were reviewed in today’s IPB meeting. No new projects were passed,” he said.