Shrungi, Saachi clinch silver each; bronze for Kiran

Panaji: Goa’s Shrungi Bandekar won U-17 girls silver medal in 400 mtr swimming individual medley at the Khelo India Youth Games, Guwahati on Sunday.

She bettered her bronze medal performance after she clocked 05:21:00, behind Apeksha

Fernandes of Maharashtra. Janta Nayyar of Madhya Pradesh finished third.

Saachi Gramopadhye bagged a silver and Kiran Narvekar won a bronze in the

100 mtrs freestyle swimming for girls U-21. Saachi Gramopadhye finished with a time of 1:07:41 to claim

the Silver behind, Shivani Sharma of Assam who clocked 00:59:26 seconds While Kiran Narvekar came third clocking 1:09:71 to settle for bronze.