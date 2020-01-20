Shripad, Vinay meet Shipping Minister over port connectivity project

Vasco: Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, upon the request from the Urban Development Minister Milind Naik, met the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi, on Friday, to discuss the port connectivity project, which has come to a halt.

It was decided to convene a meeting of all the officers of three stakeholders including Government of Goa, Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) very shortly to expedite the work on the port connectivity. A fresh deadline for completing the ambitious project could be January 2021.

The work on the four-lane highway (NH17B) project from Varunapuri to Sada junction, a total of 5.40 kilometer (13.10 km to 18.30 km from Varunapuri to Mormugao Port) involving elevated road cum flyover cum road overbridge passing from Ravindra Bhavan junction to gate no 9 of the MPT with its loop connectivity ramps had commenced in October 2015.

The project was expected to be complete in January 2018.

The project having a total length of 7.85 kilometres was initiated by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSSIDC) and the project report was prepared by S N Bhobhe and Associates Pvt Ltd.

However, subsequently a tri-party agreement was entered between the government of Goa, MPT and NHAI.

As the project is extremely important for Mormugao constituency, the local MLA Milind Naik, who is also the Urban Development Minister, has been raising concern over the completion of the project on various platforms and had series of meeting with concerned officials of the three stakeholders.

The issue of resolving the problem was deliberated on in the meeting and the Minister for Shipping has showed positive signs of resolving the issue in the shortest possible time, it is learnt.