Shripad, family member test positive for COVID

2020-08-13 Goa News

Panaji: Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naik took to Twitter informing the public that he is “asymptomatic” for the virus, and has placed himself under home isolation.

“I underwent the COVID-19 test today and it (report) has turned out be asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation,” he said in the post.

A family member of Naik has reportedly also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Union minister urged all those who had come into contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested and take required precautions to keep the virus at bay.

Senior police officer is COVID positive

PANAJI: A senior police officer in Goa has tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic, and is undergoing treatment. Consequently four police personnel posted at the office of the IPS officer at the police headquarters underwent the COVID test. They have tested negative for the virus. Until last week around 162 police personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. NT