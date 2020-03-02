Shree Nagesh outshine Ronit SC

Agassaim: Shree Nagesh Maharudra Sports & Cultural Club scored a resounding 3-1 win over Ronit Sports Club in the Goa Football Association’s Second Division League match played at Agassaim ground, on Monday.

The teams started the match on equal terms but Ronit SC shot into lead in the 17th minute through Antonio D’Costa. Ronit SC who were leading by a slender one-goal had to pay the price in the second half for not taking their chances. In the second half, Ronit SC’s Shubham Govenkar scored an own goal to make the scores all level, 1-1.

From there on Shree Nagesh Maharudra were given hope of a comeback and soon they took the lead for the first time at the hour mark through Vipul Kundaikar. Ronit SC then were forced to send all their men upfront in search of the equalizer and in the process conceded their third goal in the additional time through Chaitan Verneker who made it 3-1.

At Taleigao ground: Sateri Sports Club came from behind to down Aivao United FC 2-1. Aivao led 1-0 at the break with the goal coming from Valben Rodrigues.

Sateri SC got into the act in the final quarter of the game and restored parity through Virendra Kunkolkar and then Vilas Bandodkar netted the match-winner in the 85th minute.

At Duler stadium: Cunchelim Sports Club registered a solitary goal win over Assonora United FC. Ganesh Poojar scored the lone goal of the game in the 71st minute.

At Jai Kisan ground, Zuarinagar: There were goals, there were cards shown and there were expulsions as 10 men Chicalim Sports Club defeated nine men Mormugao United 4-2.

Chicalim SC had taken the lead in the 8th minute through Bhanv Khadak but Sachin Borkar restored parity for Mormugao in the 18th minute as the teams were tied 1-1 at the break.

In the second half things got a bit physical as there were tackles flying in from all ends. Mormugao took the lead in the 48th minute through Anesh Harmalkar.

However, Mormugao were reduced to 10 men when Kipan Nepale was shown a straight red and Chicalim scored in the next minute through Leevan Pinto to make it 2-2.

Soon Chicalim’s Seby Fernandes received marching orders for a second yellow. In the final ten minutes of the game, Yaseen put Chicalim ahead before Mormugao’s Sachin Borkar also received marching orders for a direct red. Chicalim took the advantage of having an extra man and scored their fourth in the 84th minute through Yaseen, who completed his brace, 4-2.