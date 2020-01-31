Shopping festival underway in Margao

NT NETWORK

Margao

As part of the fund raising activity and to give a better service to the community, the Margao Ambulance Trust has organised a shopping festival which is currently underway till February 2 at the SGPDA, meat market, pick-up parking ground, from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. The festival was inaugurated in the presence of Margao MLA

Digamber Kamat.

There are around 90 to 100 stalls in the

exhibition and will display all items like crockery, carpets, cosmetics, dress materials, shirts, toys, handloom, ladies shoes, ladies kurties, food stalls with lots of shopping, games, entertainment, cash prizes and many more with a heavy discount.

The Margao Ambulance Trust was started in the year 1988 under the leadership of Vinod Gosalia as chairman, secretary Madhukar

Mordekar and treasurer Mahabaleshwar

Borkar.

Currently the trust is headed by Santosh Raiturkar as chairman, secretary Prashant Kamat, treasurer Damodar Borkar and other members. Currently the trust is running the hearse van service to the community

with nominal charges or free to the needy people.