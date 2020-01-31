Shopping festival underway in Margao

NT NETWORK
Margao
As part of the fund
raising activity and to give a better service to the community, the Margao
Ambulance Trust has organised a shopping festival which is currently underway
till February 2 at the SGPDA, meat market, pick-up parking ground, from 10.30
am to 8.30 pm. The festival was inaugurated in the presence of Margao MLA
Digamber Kamat.
There are around 90 to
100 stalls in the
exhibition and will display all items like crockery, carpets, cosmetics, dress materials, shirts, toys, handloom, ladies shoes, ladies kurties, food stalls with lots of shopping, games, entertainment, cash prizes and many more with a heavy discount.
The Margao Ambulance
Trust was started in the year 1988 under the leadership of Vinod Gosalia as chairman, secretary
Madhukar
Mordekar and treasurer Mahabaleshwar
Borkar.
Currently the trust is
headed by Santosh Raiturkar as chairman, secretary Prashant Kamat, treasurer
Damodar Borkar and other members. Currently the trust is running the hearse van
service to the community
with nominal charges or free to the needy people.