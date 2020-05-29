Shear magic

Raul Miranda, the hairstylist son of the soil who has made his mark in India and overseas, is conducting a hair transformation session in collaboration with fashion designer Syne Coutinho at her space in Panaji today. NT BUZZ has a quick chat with him

DANUSKA DA GAMA| NT BUZZ

An artist in his own right, Raul Miranda, the eldest son of Goa’s icon late Mario Miranda is in Goa.

All set to conduct an exclusive hairstyle makeover session (by appointments) at Syne Studio, Panaji, keeping the conversation brief and short, he doesn’t divulge much information about what’s going to happen at the session. “Surprise! Surprise!,” is all he says.

Miranda first studied hair styling in London for two years from Vidal Sasson and World Federation of Supreme Hairdressers. In 1998, he worked in London at Daniel Galvin under Robert Issac, before moving to Mumbai to work with Touch Up Joy in Colaba. After his stint there, he moved to New York and worked with Jean Louis David and Dramatics before starting out on his own. He doesn’t fail to acknowledge the support of his parents through his journey.

Having spent over 30 years in the hairstyling industry, Miranda when asked if one should choose to follow a trend or have his/her own unique style, he says: “It’s important to have your own unique style. No books can teach you anything.”

When it comes to his work, he mentions that he prefers not to refer to books, but create his own style. “I go by the face, structure, and personality,” he reveals.

Miranda joined the industry decades ago, when it wasn’t as flooded as it is today, and admits that today the personal touch is missing, it’s become way too commercial, he believes. Taking about what makes a stylist stand out he says: “It’s important that the foundation is good and number of years of experience count to make a stylist.”

While relaxing in Goa in Margao he tells us that his love for silver on his right wrist has more to do with getting a firm grip while using shears so that his hand doesn’t shiver.

And while he prefers not talking much and lets his art do the talking, he does tell us that he can do magic with his lucky pair of scissors. “It cost me 3,000 US dollars, but what’s an artist without his tools?” he says.