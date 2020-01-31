Sharada Mandir students excel at National Space Challenge

NT KURIOCITY

A team of five Goan students consisting of Anoushka Pednekar, Joel Vales, Aditya Pai, Akshay Srivastava and Tanish Desai studying in Sharada Mandir School, Miramar, participated in the NDRF National Space Challenge 2020, an all India competition for school students from classes seven to 12.

The competition was organised by National Design and Research Forum (NDRF), Bengaluru in association with Space Kidz India, Chennai to commemorate the Golden Jubilee year of NDRF and the centenary year of ‘The Institution of Engineers (India)’.

The teams were challenged to design a small payload as an experiment to be launched near space, which had to weigh less than 50 grams and fit inside a 3.8 cm x 3.8 cm x 3.8 cm cube. The Goan team was in the top 12 selected among more than 250 entries from all over India. The team chose to take up a study of changes in pressure, temperature, humidity and pollution levels with change in altitude.

The payload was launched from the campus of Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore on January 19, by minister for higher education government of Tamil Nadu, KP Anbalagan in the presence of the Chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology, G Viswanathan; NDRF chairman, Mylswami Annadurai among other scientists.

Students were awarded certificates and medals for their achievements.

The team was mentored by Pramod Maurya, Saieesh Gandhi and teachers from Sharada Mandir School, Gauri Desai and Manuel Joseph D’Souza.