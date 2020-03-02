Breaking News

Shahrukh’s family disappears, police search for absconders

New Delhi: The family of Shahrukh, who pointed a pistol at a Delhi police  constable during the recent violence in north-east Delhi, has disappeared. Now, along with  Shahrukh and AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the police are  searching for Shahrukh’s family as  well.

Delhi police sources told IANS on Monday that many suspicious articles were found in  Shahrukh Khan’s house. Inflammable objects were found in polythenes while acid and petrol  bombs were recovered from Tahir’s house. 

A joint commissioner level officer of Delhi police, requesting anonymity, told IANS: “Arrests of  Shahrukh and Tahir are very crucial for us. Both could prove vital links in the investigation”.

The police are recovering big petrol and diesel cans from some houses and streets. Thousands of chilli powder packets have also been recovered. These apart, 20-20 kg of iron nails and glass  marbles have been found. These things were being used to make petrol bombs, the officer said. 

Another officer, who is also a member of the special investigation team formed to probe the  violence, said: “Catapults, made indigenously, were found installed on the roofs of many houses  in Jafrabad and Mustafabad. It is expected that these catapults were used to throw petrol, acid  and chilly bombs 100 metre away”. 

