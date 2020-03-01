Shah: will not stop till all refugees get citizenship

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the amended Citizenship Act, and accused the Opposition, including the Trinamool Congress of misguiding refugees and minorities over the new law.

Not a single person will lose citizenship because of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Shah said at his first public rally in Kolkata after the 2019 general elections.

He also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is a bitter critic of the CAA, accusing her of “only caring about infiltrators.”

As Shah arrived in the city, Congress and Left activists demonstrated against his visit holding black flags and shouting “Amit Shah, go back”. They also accused the BJP of spreading hate and bigotry after a group of people holding the saffron party’s flags raised the incendiary “goli maro…” (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to the Union Home Minister’s rally at the Shahid Minar ground.

Earlier, inaugurating a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG), Shah said India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a “proactive” security policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the rally, he said, “The Opposition is terrorising the minorities. I assure every person from the minority community that the CAA only provides citizenship, does not take it away. It won’t affect your citizenship.” “The Opposition parties are spreading canards that refugees will have to show papers but this is absolutely false. You don’t have to show any paper. We will not stop until all refugees are granted citizenship,” Shah said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the CAA to give citizenship to the refugees, but Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and other Opposition parties were opposing it. The Union minister accused Mamata Banerjee of “fuelling riots” during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests last year when trains and railway stations were burnt, and challenged her to stop the implementation of the CAA. His comments came against the backdrop of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the CAA and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

With the 2021 state elections in mind, Shah also accused Banerjee of opposing citizenship to the Dalits, while referring to the Matua community, which with a population of around 30 lakh is a deciding factor in around 40 Assembly seats. The Matua sect is a backward community of refugees who migrated to West Bengal during 1950s from erstwhile East Pakistan due to religious persecution.

“I want to ask her (Mamata Banerjee), what harm did Dalits do to you? Why are you protesting when we want to give them citizenship? You only care about infiltrators. While protesting and opposing the CAA, you’re also opposing the social reforms of (Matua sect founders) Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur,” Shah said.

Listing out the priorities of the Narendra Modi government, Shah said that in its second term, the dispensation is focusing on national security along with welfare policies.

“Our government has removed Article 370 from Kashmir and fulfilled the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee… Within a few months, a grand Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya, for which we have been waiting for 500 years,” he said. Targeting the TMC government in the state, Shah expressed anguish over the “worsening” law-and-order situation in the state and exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal in 2021 with a two-third majority.

At the rally, Shah virtually set in motion the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming civic body elections and also launched the party’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (no more injustice) campaign for the next year’s assembly polls. “With this ‘Aar Noi Annay’ slogan, we will change the government in the state and usher in Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal). If you give five years to Narendra Modi, we will turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla,” he said.