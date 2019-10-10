Thursday , 10 October 2019
Shacks demolished at Agonda after round of passing the parcel

October 10, 2019 Video News 7 Views

Shacks owners are still waiting for the order to start their businesses. But in Agonda an illegal structure – a shack – was finally demolished on Thursday. The high court had passed an order on 13th August. But the process of demolishing the same took this long as the panchayat said that it had no machinery to demolish the shack.

The High Court has ordered that  the structures which it had ruled as illegal about 6 weeks ago. But the panchayat said that it had no machinery to demolish the structure.

