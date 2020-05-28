SGPDA will not fall prey to threatening tactics of wholesale fish traders: D’Sa

Margao: The Nuvem legislator and chairman of the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) Wilfred D’Sa on Thursday said that SGPDA will not fall prey to the threatening tactics of the wholesale fish traders and that it would not open the wholesale fish market so soon.

Speaking to this daily, D’Sa said, “We are not going to fall prey to the threatening tactics of the wholesale fish traders. We would not open the wholesale fish market so soon” said D’Sa.

It may be recalled that the wholesale fish traders have been urging the SGPDA to keep open the wholesale fish market to conduct regular business. The traders also met the Chief Minister Promod Sawant, but their demand was not heard. President of the wholesale fish traders association, Ibrahim Mulana said that if the wholesale fish market was not opened immediately, they would try to shift the fish trading activities to Salcete village areas and further stated that three villages of Salcete are ready for it.

“Let us see which village of Salcete accepts the fish trading proposal of these wholesale fish traders. We have closed the wholesale fish market since the wholesale fish traders ignored the mandatory registration of the trade with the SGPDA. Even if a small gadda is installed, it has to be registered with the concerned authorities’’ informed D’Sa.

Sources say the closure of the wholesale fish market however benefits the fish traders as the stored fish can be sold easily, as export and import is banned temporarily.