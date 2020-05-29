SGPDA not to hand over fish market construction work to fisheries dept

NT NETWORK

Margao

The chairman of South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) Wilfred D’Sa informed that a collective decision has been taken not to hand over the project of constructing the new wholesale fish market on SGPDA land to fisheries department as decided earlier and instead urge the GSIDC to take it up.

D’Sa, while speaking to this daily after the SGPDA meeting on Friday morning, said a collective decision has also been taken to make use of the SGPDA land admeasuring of 3000 square metre for construction of a shopping complex with PDA office and to appoint a consultant for the same.

“We have decided not to hand over the project of constructing the new wholesale fish market to fisheries department even though the decision was taken earlier. We will urge the GSIDC to take up the project or else we will try to take it up on own by seeking government grants,” said D’Sa.

He said that a provision will be made for a cold storage in the wholesale fish market project for the benefit of local fishermen.

The members present for the meeting further decided to write to the government to open the outline developmental plan (ODP) to start the process.

A decision was also taken to obtain an NOC from the village panchayat of Dhavali-Ponda to sell the SGPDA-owned developed plots.