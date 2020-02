SGPDA fee to go up; could raise prices of fish even more

The fees at the SGPDA market are set to go up. This could possibly have an effect on the rates of fish. The market will also see a cold storage constructed.

The MMC and SGPDA held a joint meeting on Friday. There it was decided that the SGPDA market fees would be increased, and a cold storage facility constructed. Present were MLAs Vijai Sardesai, Digambar Kamamt and SGPDA chief Wilfred D’Sa among others.