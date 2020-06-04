Seven shops in Marcel market burgled

Ponda: In a burglary reported at Marcel market area, unknown miscreants broke into seven shops and made away with material worth Rs 1 lakh on Thursday. Interestingly the seven shops were targeted from seven different spots of the Marcel market area and the modus operandi in breaking open the shops were the same in all cases.

As per information the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the shop owners noticed the broken shutters of the shops.

The thieves bent the shutters of the shops from the bottom edge and have made entry to loot the material. The targeted shops included a mobile store, pharmacy, wine store, general store, sweet mart, a footwear store and a cloth shop.

The Ponda police have conducted a panchanama of the spot and a theft case has been registered. Further investigation is in progress.